On her Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty The Queen special airs on Thursday night. The focus of the special is on the British monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of House Windsor, was coronated on June 22, 1953, but started her reign a year earlier. That makes this year the Platinum Jubilee anniversary of the Queen.

The Platinum Jubilee technically started on February 6, 2022 and on Thursday CBS and Gayle King take a look at the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth through her successes, friends and the world as it has changed around her 70-year reign.

How to Watch Her Majesty: The Queen Special Today:

Date: June 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Gayle King looks at The Queen in a CBS special as the most popular icon in British politics on her Platinum Jubilee.

This special features interviews with the Queen, her family, celebrities and many others to talk about the impact she has had on her country, as well as the world.

As the longest reigning monarch in the country's history, she has made a massive impact on the world. Over the years she has become a feminist icon, setting an example for girls and women not only in the United Kingdom, but around the world.

Over the years she has made an effort to help decolonize the countries that the United Kingdom reigned over and give them their independence.

This special will look at all of her triumphs and successes, as well as everything in between that comes with a 70-year reign.

Sir Paul McCartney and others will make appearances and give interviews for this special hosted by Gayle King.

