Holey Moley is back for season three on Tuesday night with Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore hosting.

From the brainchild of Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry, Holey Moley pits eight miniature golfers head-to-head in a crazy single elimination tournament.

How to Watch Holey Moley Season Three Premiere Today:

Date: May 3, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream Holey Moley Season Three Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Holey Moley begins its third season on Tuesday with even more outrageous holes and comments by comedian Rob Riggle.

Riggle is the color commentator for Joe Tessitore who is doing play-by-play, but he is more interested in cracking jokes and making Tessitore laugh then the actual product on the course.

Jeannie Mai is the sideline correspondent, also dodging laughs and getting interviews with the golfers before and after they play each hole.

The show may seem straightforward with the golfers trying to beat their counterparts, but the holes are anything but that.

This outrageous show is a hit and continues to press the limits on what a miniature golf course should be.

The winner takes home the coveted plaid jacket and a $25,000 grand prize. It is a hefty reward for making it through a crazy course and winning three rounds.

Regional restrictions may apply.