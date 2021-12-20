Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch 'Holiday Baking Championship' Season 8 Finale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The eighth season of 'Holiday Baking Championship' concludes Monday night.
    Another season of Holiday Baking Championship comes to a close Monday night, with four bakers left to fight for the title.

    How to Watch Holiday Baking Championship Season 8 Finale Today

    Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Food Network

    Live Stream: You can stream Holiday Baking Championship Season 8 Finale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Adam, Jody, Jose and Sabrina are still alive in the competition and will look to bring home the baking crown Monday.

    Hosted by former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, this season of Holiday Baking Championship features judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall.

    For the final episode, the bakers will be asked to create a dessert charcuterie board, with the bottom two in that challenge then facing off in an elimination challenge to make dueling holiday piñata desserts.

    The final three bakers will compete for the $25,000 prize by making a holiday party-themed cake that incorporates holiday lights into its design.

    Last year, Julianna Jung, a home baker from Illinois, was named the winner. This season, no home baker remains heading into the finale, with three pastry chefs and one culinary arts instructor still remaining in the competition.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Holiday Baking Championship Season 8 Finale

    TV CHANNEL: Food Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

