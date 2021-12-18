Skip to main content
    How to Watch Holiday Hijinks Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In the mood for Christas movies galore? Tune in to AMC on Saturday for the Holiday Hijinks Marathon.
    With Christmas right around the corner, arriving late next week, what could be a better time to get together with the family and watch a bunch of holiday movies to prepare for Santa Claus' arrival?

    Event Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Event Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: AMC

    Well, for those in the mood to spend their Saturday doing such a thing, you're in luck, as AMC is showing Christmas movies all day, five in total, starting at noon on the East coast.

    The festivities begin with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, the 1989 comedic classic starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo as the Griswalds.

    Next up is Fred Claus, the Vince Vaughn movie where the star of Old School and Wedding Crashers plays Santa Claus' (played by Paul Giamatti) mischievous, trouble-making brother, Fred. The laughs are bountiful in this one.

    After that, AMC will show Planes, Trains & Automobiles, the awesome 1987 film starring the unforgettable John Candy playing Del Griffith and Steve Martin playing Neal Page.

    Following that up will be The Family Man, a Christmas-themed romantic comedy starring Nicholas Cage and Tea Leoni, which was nominated for Best Fantasy Film and Best Actress (Leoni).

    Finally, the day of Christmas films will wrap up with Gremlins, a 1984 comedy horror film that has to be seen to be believed.

    Tune in to AMC at 12 p.m. EST to catch all of the Christmas movie magic on Saturday, Dec. 18.

