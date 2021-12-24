Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    How to Watch 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' with Dolly Parton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Global icon and country music superstar Dolly Parton shares the spirit of the holidays in this one-hour special on Christmas Eve.
    Beloved entertainer Dolly Parton is excited to share some much-needed joy and holiday cheer on Christmas Eve with an hour-long special, "A Holly Dolly Christmas."

    How to Watch "A Holly Dolly Christmas" with Dolly Parton Today:

    Date: Dec. 24, 2021

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live Stream "A Holly Dolly Christmas" with Dolly Parton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Performing in an intimate, candlelit setting, Parton brings both powerful, faith-filled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and recollections of the season. 

    It is interspersed with songs from her record-breaking No. 1 holiday album, also titled "A Holly Dolly Christmas." 

    Parton is an American singer, songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman and humanitarian, known primarily for her work in country music.

    Parton is one of the most honored female country performers of all time. The Record Industry Association of America has certified 25 of her single or album releases as either a Gold Record, Platinum Record or Multi-Platinum Record. She has had 26 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. As of 2021, she had appeared on the country music charts in seven decades, the most of any artist.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

