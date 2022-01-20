Watch the series premiere of this new HGTV show that stars Joe Mazza, who is not your typical home inspector.

Mazza takes an interest in his clients’ home buying experience that’s unseen elsewhere in the industry.

How to Watch Home Inspector Joe Series Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Mazza doesn't let any family move into a home that poses a risk. Alongside designer Noel Gatts, Mazza helps guide house hunters to the perfect home where their budget can include fixing safety and inspection issues. Gatts then works to find savvy ways to make their design dreams come true.

In the series premiere, a family thought they found the perfect home until an inspection issue put them over budget and unsure if the house was right for them. Wanting to avoid another mistake, they seek their help to find a house with no costly surprises and to take their dream space from hazardous to fabulous.

Can they pull it off? Tune in to see.

Regional restrictions may apply.