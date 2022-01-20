Skip to main content

How to Watch Home Inspector Joe Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the series premiere of this new HGTV show that stars Joe Mazza, who is not your typical home inspector.

Mazza takes an interest in his clients’ home buying experience that’s unseen elsewhere in the industry.

How to Watch Home Inspector Joe Series Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Live Stream Home Inspector Joe on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mazza doesn't let any family move into a home that poses a risk. Alongside designer Noel Gatts, Mazza helps guide house hunters to the perfect home where their budget can include fixing safety and inspection issues. Gatts then works to find savvy ways to make their design dreams come true.

With a construction background and a great understanding of safety, Mazza doesn't let anyone move into a property that poses a risk. Along with Gatts, Mazza helps families find and renovate their perfect new home in every way.

In the series premiere, a family thought they found the perfect home until an inspection issue put them over budget and unsure if the house was right for them. Wanting to avoid another mistake, they seek their help to find a house with no costly surprises and to take their dream space from hazardous to fabulous.

Can they pull it off? Tune in to see.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Home Inspector Joe

TV CHANNEL: HGTV
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

