Home Town Kickstart will take viewers around the country as the design teams revitalize what were once thriving towns in the series premiere on Sunday.

HGTV is doing exciting things and expanding its Home Town show into a series. The hosts of Home Town, Ben and Erin Napier, have bigger dreams to renovate more than just their own hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

How to Watch Home Town Kickstart Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

In this new series, Ben and Erin will be joined by a whole team of hot shot designers to take the series national. Each team will help bring its own unique style to six different towns around the country while restoring and renovating historic buildings and staples in each town.

The goal of this new show is for each team to give small towns the kickstart they need to revitalize it. By renovating multiple buildings and landscapes around town, the hope is to increase community pride and help each town thrive once again.

The first episode takes viewers to Buffalo, Wyoming with Ty Pennington and Jasmine Roth. In the episode, the two designers and their team will bring the town's only movie theater back to life. In addition, Ty and Jasmine will also renovate a town hero's home, while also working side by side with a local artist to create an attraction in town.

Viewers can expect this new series to pull at the heartstrings while also gaining inspiration for their next home renovation.

