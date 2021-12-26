Home Town, a home renovation series starring husband and wife Ben and Erin Napier, will premiere its sixth season on Sunday night on HGTV.

How to Watch Home Town Season 6 Premiere Today

Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Live Stream: You can stream Home Town Season 6 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Home Town originally premiered in 2016 after the Napiers had gained a following with their home renovations that had appeared in Southern Weddings magazine. The show takes place in Laurel, Mississippi.

In addition to the main show, the success of Home Town has launched spin-offs, with Home Town: Ben's Workshop and Home Town Takeover.

Sunday's premiere episode, "First Time's the Charm" will find the Napiers renovating a home for an athlete who Ben advised as a youth minister. With the player all grown up and looking for an industrial/modern style home, can the Napiers help him find the perfect space?

The season six premiere will air on HGTV at 8:00 p.m. ET. Can't wait for it? Then tune in all day on HGTV for a marathon of Home Town as the network reairs episodes from the third, fourth and fifth seasons of the show.

Regional restrictions may apply.