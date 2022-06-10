Skip to main content

How to Watch Bunk’d, Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Disney Channel original show Bunk’d is back with the premiere of it’s sixth season today.

The hit series Bunk’d is back for its sixth season after spinning off from the other hit Disney Channel series, Jessie. This series follows a group of kids that head to Camp Kikiwaka, where their parents met as teenagers to spend the summer filled with fun, adventure and shenanigans all season. The series premieres today and is scheduled to run for 30 episodes this year.

How to Watch Bunk’d, Premiere today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Disney Channel

Watch Bunk’d, Premiere online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Season six of Bunk’d is here as your favorite characters head to camp in Wyoming with all sorts of fun:

The show follows Emma, Ravi and Zuri as they leave their comfortable city world behind in New York City and head to Camp Kikiwaka. The trio are following their parents' trail as they met at this camp when they were kids, but get into their own misadventures.

They meet Jorge, Tiffany and Emma at camp, as well as Xander and Hazel.

The show kicks off with the first episode, “Learning the Ropes” where the kids get used to being at the camp again after spending a year in the city again.

Last season ended with the camp getting a donation to start a new camp and Destiny is promoted to camp counselor after the counselors gather and Ava makes the announcement.

The season picks up after those events the following summer as the kids come back to the camp to see how the donations and promotions have impacted Camp Kikiwaka.

Tune in to the Disney Channel all summer to see how the adventure unfolds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Bunk’d, Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Disney Channel
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

when-will-season-6-of-bunkd-be-on-netflix
entertainment

How to Watch Bunk’d, Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Louisville vs Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childs18 minutes ago
USATSI_18499800
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

By Adam Childs48 minutes ago
USATSI_18506251
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Astros

By Adam Childs48 minutes ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

By Kristofer Habbas48 minutes ago
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy