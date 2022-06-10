The Disney Channel original show Bunk’d is back with the premiere of it’s sixth season today.

The hit series Bunk’d is back for its sixth season after spinning off from the other hit Disney Channel series, Jessie. This series follows a group of kids that head to Camp Kikiwaka, where their parents met as teenagers to spend the summer filled with fun, adventure and shenanigans all season. The series premieres today and is scheduled to run for 30 episodes this year.

How to Watch Bunk'd, Premiere today:

Date: June 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Disney Channel

Season six of Bunk’d is here as your favorite characters head to camp in Wyoming with all sorts of fun:

The show follows Emma, Ravi and Zuri as they leave their comfortable city world behind in New York City and head to Camp Kikiwaka. The trio are following their parents' trail as they met at this camp when they were kids, but get into their own misadventures.

They meet Jorge, Tiffany and Emma at camp, as well as Xander and Hazel.

The show kicks off with the first episode, “Learning the Ropes” where the kids get used to being at the camp again after spending a year in the city again.

Last season ended with the camp getting a donation to start a new camp and Destiny is promoted to camp counselor after the counselors gather and Ava makes the announcement.

The season picks up after those events the following summer as the kids come back to the camp to see how the donations and promotions have impacted Camp Kikiwaka.

Tune in to the Disney Channel all summer to see how the adventure unfolds.

