How to Watch I Am Shauna Rae Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

TLC's new show about a 22-year-old whose body stopped growing as a child premieres on Tuesday.

TLC's new series I Am Shauna Rae will premiere on Tuesday. The show stars 22-year-old Shauna Rae, who describes herself as a "woman stuck in the body of an eight-year-old."

How to Watch I Am Shauna Rae Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

You can stream I Am Shauna Rae Premiere on fuboTV

The 3'10'' Shauna was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was six months old, but the chemotherapy impacted her pituitary gland, causing Shauna to barely grow. Her current height makes her the average size for an eight-year-old.

The new series documents Shauna living her life and trying to deal with the unique set of challenges she deals with. This includes Shauna's desire to move on with her life: to get out of her parents house and to create a life where she's able to do the normal things that a 22-year-old does, like driving and dating.

Shauna and her family approach their struggles with a sharp sense of humor and, as TLC president of streaming Howard Lee said of the show, "courage, heart and a punch of sass."

How To Watch

January
11
2022

I Am Shauna Rae Premiere

TV CHANNEL: TLC
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

