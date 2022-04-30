'I Bought A Dump... Now What?' premiers on HGTV Saturday night following around families renovating their new house

Renovating an old dilapidated house is a dream of so many people right now, but those thoughts never quite go according to plan.

How to Watch: I Bought A Dump… Now What? Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 30, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

In HGTV's new series I Bought a Dump... Now What?, pairs go through the trials and tribulations of trying to turn their new purchase into a home that they dreamed of living in.

According to HGTV.com the premiere episode introduces three families as they begin their risky renovations. Featured homeowners include a couple who spent their life savings to buy an abandoned 1860s farmhouse in Richmond, Michigan; a father/daughter team in Detroit who need to finish a fixer-upper in just 90 days; and a young couple in Birmingham, Alabama, who face expensive setbacks as they renovate a century-old home.

It is an interesting concept of a show that will run for four episodes starting on Saturday night.

The new show features actual homeowners struggling with the renovations instead of the usual designers and contractors making all the decisions. It dives deep into their troubles and rewards on their way to making their new home a success.

