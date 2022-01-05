Skip to main content

How to Watch I Can See Your Voice Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Season 2 of I Can See Your Voice premieres on Wednesday. It will be full of surprises, both bad and good.

It is an American music game show that premiered on FOX in September 2020. It is an adaptation of the South Korean series and is hosted by Korean-American comedian Ken Jeong. 

Presented with a group of six "secret singers" identified only by their occupation, a contestant must attempt to eliminate bad singers from the group without ever hearing them sing. The contestants will get clues and help from a celebrity panel over the course of six rounds.

How to Watch I Can See Your Voice Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream I Can See Your Voice Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Panelists in the premiere episode include Jewel, Bow Wow, Cheyenne Jackson, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton. The rotating panel includes celebrities, comics, pop culture experts and a musical superstar.

The contestant must eliminate one singer at the end of each of the first five rounds, receiving $15,000 if they eliminate a bad singer. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant attempts to weed out the bad "secret voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges.

In the end, the singer that the contestant picks reveals good or bad singing in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in a great collaboration or a performance that will make you want to cover your ears. 

New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic”, which grants them advice from one secret mystery celebrity.

How To Watch

January
5
2022

I Can See Your Voice Premiere

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
