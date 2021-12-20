Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch 'I Love Lucy' Christmas Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 'I Love Lucy' Christmas Special returns Monday with a pair of colorized classic episodes.
    Author:

    I Love Lucy was a sitcom that aired from 1951 to 1957, with 180 total episodes. The show was originally released in black-and-white, but since 2013, CBS has been airing newly colorized episodes of the show during the holiday season, allowing viewers to see Lucille Ball's famous red hair.

    How to Watch I Love Lucy Christmas Special Today

    Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live Stream: You can stream I Love Lucy Christmas Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This year's airing will feature the traditionally-aired "The Christmas Episode," which features the Ricardo and Mertz families sitting around the Christmas tree, with flashbacks that center on Lucy's pregnancy.

    "The Christmas Episode" originally aired on Christmas Eve in 1956 and was long-thought to be lost until it was rediscovered by CBS in 1989.

    The other episode that will air on Monday is "Paris at Last," which originally aired in 1956. The episode finds the two families heading to Paris, where Lucy has to deal with con men and counterfeit money.

    I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who were married at the time, as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, with Vivian Vance and William Frawley playing Ethel and Fred Mertz, the couple's neighbors and best friends.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    I Love Lucy Christmas Special

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Shake Milton (18) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino (6) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) chases during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates across center ice defended by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against New Jersey Devils during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Vikings at Bears

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy