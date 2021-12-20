I Love Lucy was a sitcom that aired from 1951 to 1957, with 180 total episodes. The show was originally released in black-and-white, but since 2013, CBS has been airing newly colorized episodes of the show during the holiday season, allowing viewers to see Lucille Ball's famous red hair.

How to Watch I Love Lucy Christmas Special Today

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream I Love Lucy Christmas Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This year's airing will feature the traditionally-aired "The Christmas Episode," which features the Ricardo and Mertz families sitting around the Christmas tree, with flashbacks that center on Lucy's pregnancy.

"The Christmas Episode" originally aired on Christmas Eve in 1956 and was long-thought to be lost until it was rediscovered by CBS in 1989.

The other episode that will air on Monday is "Paris at Last," which originally aired in 1956. The episode finds the two families heading to Paris, where Lucy has to deal with con men and counterfeit money.

I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who were married at the time, as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, with Vivian Vance and William Frawley playing Ethel and Fred Mertz, the couple's neighbors and best friends.

Regional restrictions may apply.