I Love That for You premieres on Sunday night on Showtime at 8:30 p.m. ET, a new show starring Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon, among others.

How to Watch: I Love That for You Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 1, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

According to Showtime.com, I Love That for You is inspired by true events. This hilarious new comedy follows childhood leukemia survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Shedding her cancer-girl label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her idol (Molly Shannon), the charismatic star of the network. But when a little white lie to her boss (Jenifer Lewis) turns into a big snowy avalanche, Joanna finds that living the dream comes with a hefty price tag.

Bayer and Shannon are both Saturday Night Live alums and are the stars of what could be the next big comedic show for Showtime.

Bayer plays Joanna Gold, who always watched the Shopping Value Network when she was in her hospital bed and finally takes the leap to get a job with the company.

It follows her as she navigates becoming a tv star and her way through telling a lie that snowballs on her.

It should be an entertaining show that should bring lots of laughs and is a must-watch for the satirical fan.

