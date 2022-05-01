Skip to main content

How to Watch I Love That for You Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Showtime's new show 'I Love That for You' starring Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon premiers on Sunday night.

I Love That for You premieres on Sunday night on Showtime at 8:30 p.m. ET, a new show starring Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon, among others.

How to Watch: I Love That for You Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 1, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

Live Stream I Love That for You Series Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to Showtime.com, I Love That for You is inspired by true events. This hilarious new comedy follows childhood leukemia survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Shedding her cancer-girl label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her idol (Molly Shannon), the charismatic star of the network. But when a little white lie to her boss (Jenifer Lewis) turns into a big snowy avalanche, Joanna finds that living the dream comes with a hefty price tag.

Bayer and Shannon are both Saturday Night Live alums and are the stars of what could be the next big comedic show for Showtime.

Bayer plays Joanna Gold, who always watched the Shopping Value Network when she was in her hospital bed and finally takes the leap to get a job with the company. 

It follows her as she navigates becoming a tv star and her way through telling a lie that snowballs on her. 

It should be an entertaining show that should bring lots of laughs and is a must-watch for the satirical fan.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

I Love That for You

TV CHANNEL: Showtime
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Vanessa-Bayer
entertainment

How to Watch I Love That for You Series Premiere

By Adam Childsjust now
IFL Football
IFL Football

How to Watch Wranglers vs. Panthers

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
imago1011600500h
entertainment

How to Watch VICE: Putin’s Playbook

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
soccer fans
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Liga de Quito

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
1649386621511
entertainment

How to Watch Naked and Afraid XL: Next Level

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
rhoa-season-12-caribana-festival-toronto-03
entertainment

How to Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Premiere

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy