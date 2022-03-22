Skip to main content

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set for Tuesday night. Will BTS win Best Fan Army again?

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by LL Cool J, will be held Tuesday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The two-hour event airs live on FOX beginning at 8:00 p.m.

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards Today:

Date: March 22, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream iHeartRadio Music Awards on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The awards ceremony features awards ranging from the expected — Song of the Year, Male and Female Artist of the Year — to the more outlandish awards that are voted on by listeners, like TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Fan Army.

The ceremony will also feature musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Maneskin, as well as host LL Cool J.

Among the artists who are looking to make it two years in a row to win are Dua Lipa (Female Artist of the Year), The Weeknd (Male Artist of the Year), Dan + Shay (Best Duo/Group of the Year), Twenty One Pilots (Alternative Rock Artist of the Year), The Pretty Reckless (Rock Artist of the Year) and Luke Combs (Country Artist of the Year).

And, of course, there's the biggest question: can BTS win Best Fan Army again? The group has won the award every year since 2018.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

iHeartRadio Music Awards

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
iHeartRadio
entertainment

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Justin Carter56 seconds ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Stars at Wolves

By Phil Watson56 seconds ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers vs. Red Wings

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) makes a pass against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy