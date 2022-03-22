The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set for Tuesday night. Will BTS win Best Fan Army again?

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by LL Cool J, will be held Tuesday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The two-hour event airs live on FOX beginning at 8:00 p.m.

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards Today:

Date: March 22, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The awards ceremony features awards ranging from the expected — Song of the Year, Male and Female Artist of the Year — to the more outlandish awards that are voted on by listeners, like TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Fan Army.

The ceremony will also feature musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Maneskin, as well as host LL Cool J.

Among the artists who are looking to make it two years in a row to win are Dua Lipa (Female Artist of the Year), The Weeknd (Male Artist of the Year), Dan + Shay (Best Duo/Group of the Year), Twenty One Pilots (Alternative Rock Artist of the Year), The Pretty Reckless (Rock Artist of the Year) and Luke Combs (Country Artist of the Year).

And, of course, there's the biggest question: can BTS win Best Fan Army again? The group has won the award every year since 2018.

