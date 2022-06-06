Murphy Mason will continue to try to solve the case of her friend's murder in Monday's Season 4 Premiere of In the Dark.

Season 4 of The CW drama In the Dark will kick off on Monday. Murphy Mason, portrayed by Perry Mattfeld, plays a young, flawed blind woman as she tries to help solve the murder of her drug dealer friend. Murphy's guide dog, Pretzel, is always along for the ride as she navigates her dating life and a job she despises.

How to Watch In the Dark Season 4 Premiere Today:

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW

As a "witness", Murphy has spoken with detectives and her story has been dismissed time and time again. Season 4 will follow Murphy as she navigates life in prison after being charged with the murder of her friend despite continuously swearing she is innocent. Her friends try to help her with the struggles of the prison world while she continues to try and find her friend's killer.

The CW brings a fun and comedic twist to a murder case, using humor to show the ups and downs of Murphy's life from the time of the murder, through the investigation, her incarceration and, hopefully her exoneration.

Tune in this season to see what happens to Murphy in this leg of the case.

