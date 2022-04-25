Skip to main content

How to Watch Inn the Works Season 2 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Inn the Works returns on Monday with Lindsey Kurowski looking to renovate the Springs Inn in the Berkshires.

Inn the Works is back for a second season as host Lindsey Kurowski looks to update an old motel on the East Coast.

How to Watch Inn the Works Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: April 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Magnolia Network

Live Stream Inn the Works on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first season Kurowski bought and renovated the Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear Lake, California. 

The show had enough interest to bring it back for a second season and this time Kurowski is back in her hometown of the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

She will be looking to update the Springs Inn, a historic motel that has 40 rooms. It is a bigger project for Kurowski, but with her crew in hand and help from her family, she will look to bring the old motel back to life.

The motel is twice the size of the Oak Knoll Lodge and will present some different problems for Kurowski and her crew, but she is determined to make it a success once again.

Working back in her hometown makes it extra special for Kurowski and should bring some memorable moments to the show.

