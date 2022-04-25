What eats are Rhett & Link going to explore in the series premiere of Inside Eats on Sunday?

For a lot of people, Rhett and Link are the duo from Good Mythical Morning on YouTube, one of the most successful channels in the history of the platform. Since the duo started in 2011 it has been everywhere. That has now led to their newest project, Inside Eats with Rhett & Link.

How to Watch Inside Eats with Rhett & Link Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Food Network

In these 30 minute episodes airing on the Food Network, the duo get into the world of food from the inside.

This episode sees them going inside a Chipotle to see how many different combinations you can truly make at the Mexican restaurant. From burritos to bowls, salads to quesadillas, there are so many different ways to make an order at one of the most successful brands in food over the past 20 years.

They are going to make a batch of guacamole from scratch, as well to see if they can make it as well as the staff for a massive group of people.

The difference in making one order for yourself at Chipotle or a bowl of guacamole for a small party is nothing compared to what the employees and cooks at a restaurant are like with them serving hundreds or more every day.

