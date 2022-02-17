Skip to main content

How to Watch Into the Wild Frontier Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This new and exciting series looks back at the time in American history when people began to move westward.

As America expands westward, intrepid explorers and rugged mountain men risk their lives to blaze new trails into the wild frontier. 

How to Watch Into the Wild Frontier Series Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: INSP

Live Stream Into the Wild Frontier Series Premiere on fuboTV:

The promise of new lands creates fearless men such as Daniel Boone, Jim Bridger, and John Colter. 

Danger surrounds the hunters, trappers, and traders that lead the way into the unknown frontier. As they push deeper into the wilderness, crossing impenetrable forests, vast mountain ranges and unforgiving deserts, they face starvation, deadly weather, ferocious predators and hostile Native Americans. 

However, their descriptions of the natural wonders found on America's frontier encourage a tide of settlers to head west, and their epic tales of adventure and survival become the things of myths and legends.

The pilot episode features stories about legendary mountain man John Colter, who survives many brushes with death. However, nothing prepares him for what he faces. Entering into Blackfeet territory, he is stripped naked and forced to run for his life as warriors chase him down. This first episode is written and directed by Christopher Cassel. 

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Into the Wild Frontier Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: INSP
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
