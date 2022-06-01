The series premiere of Into the Wild New Zealand begins on Wednesday on the Smithsonian Channel.

The first episode of Into the Wild New Zealand follows a journey to the bottom of the world to discover the unique creatures who call New Zealand home. The first episode, "A Tale of Two Penguins," focuses on the decline of the little blue penguin species. To combat this, park rangers set up spacial nest boxes for the birds to help grow their colonies.

How to Watch Into the Wild New Zealand Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Smithsonian Channel

From its icy mountains and sandy beaches to its dense jungles and bustling cities, every part of New Zealand is occupied by wild creatures, many of which exist nowhere else on the planet.

Witness stories of love, war, birth and death, all taking place in the mountains, jungles and oceans of New Zealand.

The second episode, "Untamed West," drops on June 8 with new and exciting episodes every week.

