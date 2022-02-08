A Jeopardy! primetime even begins on Tuesday with the premiere of the Jeopardy! National College Championship, hosted by Mayim Bialik.

How to Watch Jeopardy! National College Championship Today:

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream Jeopardy! National College Championship on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This new competition features 36 college undergrads competing for the grand prize of $250,000. Second place will win $100,000, while third will get $50,000.

Each night will feature a pair of quarterfinals games. New episodes will air at 8:00 p.m. ET this week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with more quarterfinals games next Tuesday and Wednesday. The semifinals will air next Thursday and Friday, with the finals airing on Feb. 22. Unlike the syndicated version of the show that airs at different times on different channels in different markets, this will air exclusively on ABC.

Bialik has been guest hosting Jeopardy! along with former contestant Ken Jennings while the show searches for a permanent host. Bialik is set to continue on as the host of the series' primetime specials, even after a new host for the daily version of the show is selected.

Jeopardy! originally premiered in 1964, with the current version of the show debuting in 1984. Alex Trebek hosted from 1984 until his death, with his final episode airing in 2021.

Regional restrictions may apply.