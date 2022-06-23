How to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Premiere

The rollercoaster reality series, infamous for the drama, is back with the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' second half of season-five premiere today.

The second half of the fifth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres today with the first episode, “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” The gang's back together for more fun, partying and drama with Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, Jennie “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. The original crew is back for their fifth family vacation together.

How to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MTV

Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

As always the drama is ratcheted up to an 11 when the cast of the Jersey Shore gets together for some gym, tan, laundry and vacation:

The first half of season five ended with “The Lie Detector Test,” where Pauly D surprised everyone with a lie detector test on the final day the group was in the Florida Keys.

Everyone took turns on the lie detector where the group learned more about Pauly D and The Situation’s workouts, manscaping and hair etiquette. The girls went up next with plenty of questions about their other halves.

In the end, there were no lies detected, but some big reveals and tears shed as the group had to get real and honest with each other — probably for the first time.

Now, the second half of the season kicks off with more family drama and action as the gang continues to spend more time together under the same roof.

What will happen this season on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with all of those personalities, their families and the drama from the lie detector test still in the air? Tune in tonight through the finale on MTV to see how the drama unfolds.

