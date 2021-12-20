Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Jonbenét Ramsey: What Really Happened?: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    An ID special looks into the 1996 unsolved murder of Jonbenét Ramsey
    Author:

    In 1996, the murder of six-year-old Jonbenét Ramsey rocked the country. The body of the child beauty queen was found in the basement of her parent's house, hours after she had gone missing and a ransom note had been found in the home.

    How to Watch Jonbenét Ramsey: What Really Happened? Today

    Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ID

    Live Stream: You can stream Jonbenét Ramsey: What Really Happened? on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ramsey's murder remains unsolved, with theories about both a family member or an intruder committing the murder having been discussed over the ensuing years.

    Prior to her death, Ramsey competed in beauty pageants in Colorado, where she was named Little Miss Colorado and National Tiny Miss Beauty. Her pageant career helped bring extra attention to the murder, bringing national and international media coverage.

    Jonbenét Ramsey: What Really Happened? was originally released on discovery+ in January. The feature-length documentary features previously unreleased materials, including audio tapes from homicide detective Lou Smit, who spent time investigating alternative theories about the Ramsey murder.

    The documentary also features Ramsey's father, John, and brother, John Andrew, who discuss the early days of the murder investigation. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Jonbenét Ramsey: What Really Happened?

    TV CHANNEL: ID
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

