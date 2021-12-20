An ID special looks into the 1996 unsolved murder of Jonbenét Ramsey

In 1996, the murder of six-year-old Jonbenét Ramsey rocked the country. The body of the child beauty queen was found in the basement of her parent's house, hours after she had gone missing and a ransom note had been found in the home.

How to Watch Jonbenét Ramsey: What Really Happened? Today

Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Live Stream: You can stream Jonbenét Ramsey: What Really Happened? on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ramsey's murder remains unsolved, with theories about both a family member or an intruder committing the murder having been discussed over the ensuing years.

Prior to her death, Ramsey competed in beauty pageants in Colorado, where she was named Little Miss Colorado and National Tiny Miss Beauty. Her pageant career helped bring extra attention to the murder, bringing national and international media coverage.

Jonbenét Ramsey: What Really Happened? was originally released on discovery+ in January. The feature-length documentary features previously unreleased materials, including audio tapes from homicide detective Lou Smit, who spent time investigating alternative theories about the Ramsey murder.

The documentary also features Ramsey's father, John, and brother, John Andrew, who discuss the early days of the murder investigation.

