How to Watch Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy SpecialReady For Edit SharePreviewPublish

How to Watch Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy Special

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper dives deeper into the culture wars in his special, Fingers the Globe - Hungary for Democracy.

Jordan Klepper has been fingering the pulse on the Daily Show for years and now he attempts to go global with his new special: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe - Hungary for Democracy. This special started as a trip to CPAC, the political conservative meeting in Orlando, Florida, then it led him to Hungary, which is slowly slipping out of being a democracy while becoming a role model to the party.

How to Watch Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy Special today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: Comedy Central

Watch Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy Special online with fuboTV

Klepper previewed his trip to Hungary in this snippet from the larger special that debuts tonight:

Over the years, Klepper has reported from Trump rallies, the Capital Insurrection and several other events to bring his comedic slant to investigative journalism for the Daily Show.

As he often says, “I don't have to come armed with any comedy when the comedy like that writes itself.”

That is the lens to watch these specials and segments as the comedian simply asks questions and lets his subjects tell everyone exactly who they are. Give them the megaphone to say the quiet part out loud.

This special is focused on the new right-wing infatuation with Hungary’s political system and their current leader, who has been in place for nearly two decades.

Hungary is led by Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, out of the Fidesz party, a right-wing populist political group.

This special is sure to bring the laughs allowing the subjects to make fools of themselves as Klepper mingles with the crowds and blends in as one of them, just curious and asking questions, but this time on foreign soil. 

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy Special

TV CHANNEL: Comedy Central
Time
11:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
entertainment

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
