How to Watch Josh Gates Tonight, Season 5 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Join Josh Gates, of 'Expedition Unknown' fame, for his other show, where he shares updates on his adventures and interviews celebrities for its season five premiere.

With the massive success of Expedition Unknown, Discovery Channel gave Josh Gates a second show, which airs on the same night, where Gates can update fans on his adventures, give fascinating unaired backstories and even interview celebrities.

On Wednesday night, May 25, at 10:00 p.m. ET, season five will premiere, just after the season-10 premiere of Expedition Unknown, which also takes place tonight.

How to Watch Josh Gates Tonight, Season 5 Premiere Tonight:

Date: May 25, 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

You can stream the Josh Gates Tonight, Season 5 Premiere today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Discovery Channel had the following to say on season 10 of Expedition Unknown in a press release: 

"How does a plane carrying three Navy airmen crash into the Pacific without a trace? Why has the stolen loot of America’s most notorious bank robber never been recovered? Where did the legend of El Dorado come from and could the City of Gold be hidden in the Colombian jungle? Uncovering some the world’s greatest mysteries involving history’s most iconic legends, Josh Gates is back and ready to explore the unknown. An ardent adventurer, Gates has tackled history’s most captivating puzzles from vanished cities and buried treasure to ground-breaking archaeological discoveries."

Find out more about all of that in Gates' talk show, Josh Gates Tonight, which takes place tonight. It's must-watch television for avid watchers of the hit expedition show.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Josh Gates Tonight, Season 5 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
