    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Joy for Christmas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Joy for Christmas will premiere Sunday night on GAC Family.
    Joy for Christmas, starring Cindy Busby and Sam Page, will premiere on Sunday night on GAC Family.

    How to Watch Joy for Christmas Today

    Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: GAC Family

    Live Stream: You can stream Joy for Christmas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Joy for Christmas, Busby plays a publicist who hopes that a famous athlete, played by Page, can help save her family's annual charity.

    Page has previously appeared on television shows like The Bold Type, Mad Men and Switched at Birth. Earlier in his career he had roles on Shark and 7th Heaven.

    Busby has appeared on series such as Date My Dad, Cedar Cove and Heartland.

    Joy for Christmas is directed by Pat Williams, a veteran of Christmas films with such titles as 2018's Christmas Bells Are Ringing and 2019's Write Before Christmas under his belt. Outside of holiday films, Williams directed 11 episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation and five episodes of Kyle XY. His directorial debut was on a 1997 episode of The Secret World of Alex Mack.

    Joy for Christmas airs at 8 p.m. ET on GAC Family, with A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, which premiered last weekend, airing after it.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

