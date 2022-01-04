Steve Harvey isn't a real judge, but that doesn't stop him from presiding over the new series Judge Steve Harvey.

Usually, television courtroom series are presided over by actual judges. ABC's new show, Judge Steve Harvey, bucks that trend by having, well...by having Steve Harvey sit in the judges chair.

How to Watch Judge Steve Harvey Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream Judge Steve Harvey Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Described as an "unscripted courtroom comedy," Judge Steve Harvey's rulings won't necessarily be enforceable, but it will feature real people looking for help on domestic issues. The show is billed as ""Harvey playing by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense."

While courtroom shows usually air in syndication during daytime television, Judge Steve Harvey is set to air in primetime with a 10-episode series.

Harvey also hosts the game show Family Feud, to which he's brought a comedic sense that hasn't always been as apparent on the show under past hosts.

Harvey also hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show, a nationally syndicated radio show. He starred on the scripted series The Steve Harvey Show on the WB from 1996 to 2002.

The show premieres on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

