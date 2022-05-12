K-9 Hero Awards Premiere stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch K-9 Hero Awards Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The GAC Family brings us a new special that celebrates man's best friend in an awards show for dogs.

If you are a dog lover, you need to tune in to GAC Family on Thursday night for the K-9 Hero Awards hosted by Larissa Wohl alongside US Army Veteran James Craigmyle.

How to Watch K-9 Hero Awards Premiere Today:

Date: May 12, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GAC Family

Live Stream K-9 Hero Awards Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to gacfamily.com, the “K-9 Hero Awards” showcases the incredible achievements and devoted service of Police K-9s, Military Working Dogs, Fire Department K-9s and Search and Rescue K-9s at the Local, State and Federal levels. K-9 Heroes are crowned in seven categories: Patrol Apprehension, Narcotics Detection, Tracking and Trailing, Firearms Detection, Search and Rescue, Accelerant Detection, and Explosives Detection. Award-winning K-9s in each category will receive free medical coverage from Project K-9 Hero.

It is an incredible gift to the canines that have risked their lives to protect their owners and trainers.

Dogs are incredible animals that mean so much to many in the world and they deserve to be credited for what they do.

This awards show is a testament to how much they mean and is a must-watch if you love animals, especially dogs.

