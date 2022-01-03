The second season of NBC's 'Kenan' will premiere Monday with a pair of new episodes.

The second season of NBC's Kenan is set to premiere Monday night, with two back-to-back new episodes beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Kenan Season 2 Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream Kenan Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kenan stars actor Kenan Thompson, who had been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2003 after spending time on Nickelodeon's All That and Kenan and Kel in the 1990s.

Thompson plays the titular Kenan Williams, a widowed father who hosts a morning show in Atlanta. The show details Williams' attempt to move on from his previous life.

Don Johnson, Chris Redd and Kimrie Lewis also star on the show, which was created by Jackie Clarke and David Caspe. Lorne Michaels serves as one of the executive producers for the series.

The episodes "Dating App" and "Work Friends" will air on Monday night. The second season began early on Dec. 15 with the special "Christmas Show" episode, which is available to be streamed on demand via fuboTV, if you're looking to catch up before the new season officially begins.

Regional restriction may apply.