    December 25, 2021
    How to Watch Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Get ready for a live concert special that includes the music of country legend Kenny Rogers.
    The event features on-stage tributes, anecdotes and performances in front of the music icon before he passed away in 2020.

    How to Watch Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler Today:

    Date: Dec. 24, 2021

    Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Some of the artists to pay tribute and perform include: Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire. Rogers’s greatest hits, “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “She Believes in Me,” “Through the Years,” “Lucille,” “We’ve Got Tonight” and more are all performed. 

    In a special tribute, Parton takes the stage to share touching memories and anecdotes about Rogers, performing a series of songs that culminate in an emotional finale featuring Rogers himself.

    Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. While particularly popular with country audiences, he also charted more than 420 hit singles across various genres, topping the country and pop album charts for more than 200 individual weeks in the United States. 

    He sold more than 100 million records worldwide during his lifetime, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His fame and career spanned multiple genres, making him one of the most successful cross-over artists of all time.

