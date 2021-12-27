Another season of Kids Baking Championship has arrived, with 12 young bakers competing to win this season's title.

How to Watch Kids Baking Championship Season 10 Premiere Today

Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

First airing in 2015, Kids Baking Championship is hosted and judged by Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman. Bertinelli, who appeared on shows such as One Day at a Time and Touched by an Angel, also hosts a cooking show on Food Network, Valerie's Home Cooking. Goldman is the executive chef at Charm City Cakes, which is featured in the Food Network series Ace of Cakes.

Monday's season premiere, "Float Like a Butterfly," will see the 12 bakers competing to create cakes that are inspired by butterflies.

This season features the youngest cast in the history of the show, including one eight-year-old baker from Hillsborough, N.J., Benjamin Steinhauser. The oldest competitor on this season is 11-year-old Riya Shah from Fort Myers, Fla.

Last season, every baker was at least 11 years old, with 12-year-old Keaton Ashton winning the season. The youngest winners of the show were 11-year-olds Paige Goehner (season six) and Trevin Alford (season seven).

