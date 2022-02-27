How to Watch the Killing Eve Season 4 Debut

Tonight, Feb. 27, 2022, the final season of hit television show Killing Eve will kick off with its season four premier. The show stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the former of whom plays a British Intelligence officer and the latter of whom plays an assassin, in what has become a hit show globally.

How to Watch Killing Eve Season 4 Premier Tonight:

Date: Feb 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: BBC America

The show has been going on since 2018 with an opening season that was based on Luke Jennings' thriller series of novels that bears the same name. Killing Eve has won various awards, including an Emmy for Comer and SAG, Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards for Oh, an executive producer on the show.

Killing Eve's fourth season will be eight episodes long, the first two of which will debut tonight on BBC America in back-to-back episodes, a treat for fans of the hit show.

To catch what should be a thrilling season premier tonight, tune to BBC America at 8:00 p.m. ET. To catch past seasons, AMC+, BBC iPlayer and Hulu are your best bets. But to watch live tonight, fuboTV is your best, especially if you want to watch the heavily-anticipated debut for free.

Regional restrictions may apply.