How to Watch the Killing Eve Season 4 Debut

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Killing Eve Season 4 Premier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tonight, the final season of hit BBC shows Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, debuts.

Tonight, Feb. 27, 2022, the final season of hit television show Killing Eve will kick off with its season four premier. The show stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the former of whom plays a British Intelligence officer and the latter of whom plays an assassin, in what has become a hit show globally.

How to Watch Killing Eve Season 4 Premier Tonight:

Date: Feb 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: BBC America

Live Stream Killing Eve Season 4 Premier on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show has been going on since 2018 with an opening season that was based on Luke Jennings' thriller series of novels that bears the same name. Killing Eve has won various awards, including an Emmy for Comer and SAG, Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards for Oh, an executive producer on the show.

Killing Eve's fourth season will be eight episodes long, the first two of which will debut tonight on BBC America in back-to-back episodes, a treat for fans of the hit show.

To catch what should be a thrilling season premier tonight, tune to BBC America at 8:00 p.m. ET. To catch past seasons, AMC+, BBC iPlayer and Hulu are your best bets. But to watch live tonight, fuboTV is your best, especially if you want to watch the heavily-anticipated debut for free.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Killing Eve Season 4 Premier

TV CHANNEL: BBC America
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
44 seconds ago
Feb 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) loses the ball pressured by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
44 seconds ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

By Christine Brown
44 seconds ago
USATSI_14021279
entertainment

How to Watch the Killing Eve Season 4 Debut

By Frank Urbina
44 seconds ago
Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
44 seconds ago
Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
44 seconds ago
11459907_011222-cc-american-idol-s20-trailer-img
entertainment

How to Watch American Idol Season Premiere

By Quinn Roberts
44 seconds ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy