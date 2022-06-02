BET welcomes a new drama on Wednesday called Kingdom Business. The show puts a spotlight on the gospel music industry and the conflict that can arise within it. Although the music is driven by the Holy Spirit, the greed that follows is driven by money, fame and success.

How to Watch Kingdom Business Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 1, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BET

This fictional show stars Michael Beach as Calvin Jordan, Serayah as Rbel, Chaundre Hall-Broomfield as Taj Jordan, Yolanda Adams and Denita Jordan and Michael Jai White as Julius 'Caesar' Jones. Tamar Braxton also has a role in the show, bringing the famous last name to an already strong cast.

Serayah is an actress and singer who comes to the BET drama after appearing for five years on the hit show Empire. In this new role, Serayah plays an exotic dancer named Rbel who is an incredibly talented singer. After one of her coworkers dies, Rbel eulogizes her friend by singing at her funeral and is discovered by the talent manager at Kingdom Records.

Will former gospel star Denita Jordan stand in Rbel's way as the record label is rebuilt under new talent? Or will she see the star that Rbel can be to put Kingdom Records back on the map?

