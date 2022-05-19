Skip to main content

How to Watch Kingdom Business Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The gospel drama series from BET premieres on Wednesday night with 'Kingdom Business.'

The series premiere of Kingdom Business is set to be an eight-episode look at the world of gospel music, a look behind the voices of the gospel industry. Yolanda Adams and Serayah are set to star in this series for BET that looks into the music industry but from the gospel perspective rather than the atypical shows about rap music, classic rock bands, biopics and country music.

How to Watch Kingdom Business Premiere today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: BET

Watch Kingdom Business Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Legendary gospel singer Yolanda Adams stars in this drama about the world of gospel music from BET:

The show will be a dramatized fiction about the world of gospel music behind the creative minds of DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven) and Holly Carter (The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel) as producers.

The music will be created by the singers, but also multi-Grammy-award-winner Kirk Franklin and Michael Van Dyck.

The series will be written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart (co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the series) with announced directors Oz Scott (two episodes), Shea William Vanderpoort (two episodes) and Mary Lou Belli (not announced).

This series will follow the “Queen of Gospel” character of Denita Jordan played by Adams and a young up-and-coming star in the world of gospel music, Rebel, played by Serayah.

Michael Jai White is also in the cast as a powerful music producer that will play a role in the story with the two singers. Both singers will have huge, show-stopping musical pieces in the show highlighting their talents.

Tune in every week to see how the story unfolds for these two gospel singers on BET and BET+.

Regional restrictions may apply.

