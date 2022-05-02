The season three premiere of the Univision hit show La Hija Del Embajador begins on Monday and runs this entire week.

La Hija Del Embajador (The Ambassador’s Daughter) premieres on Univision on Monday. This is expected to be the final season of the show. It picks up after the emotional, heart-breaking season two finale. The show has seen 52 overall episodes to date with this final season premiering today.

How to Watch La Hija Del Embajador Season 3 Premiere Today:

Date: May 2-6, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision

Live Stream La Hija Del Embajador on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Season two ended with a ton of emotion and heart-breaking continuations of the stories, all coming to a conclusion this season. The show premieres on Monday and continues through Friday.

Season two ended with the story of Sancar devastated by the disappearance of his wife, while trying to be a father to his child and exploring a new love interest that surprises him.

He is navigating so many different emotions and situations with the drama weighing in on him day after day.

All of the other characters are on their own journeys as well, with Elvan and Yahya discovering a new path for their lives with so many surprises and twists and turns along the way.

There are dark clouds hanging over Zehran and Kavruk as they continue their journey along the same path as Sancar and the world around him.

Expect 20+ episodes to conclude the story of Sancar, his wife and family, as well as everyone around them.

