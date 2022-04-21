Get ready for some amazing performances and unforgettable moments when the Latin American Music Awards take place on Thursday.

The most popular Latin artists of will be honored during the awards show on Thursday in categories that include: Pop, Urban, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Favorite Artist - Crossover, Collaboration of the Year, Social Artist of the Year and Favorite Video.

How to Watch Latin American Music Awards Today:

Date: April 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Telemundo

Live stream Latin American Music Awards on fuboTV:

The show will open with a performance from the Black Eyed Peas and a bilingual rendition of its song “Where is the Love," created especially for this show.

The theme of this year’s show is “La Música Nos Une,” translated to “Music brings us together.” During the show a star-studded message of solidarity for Ukraine will include Ukrainian singer, TV host and actress Nastya Kamenskykh.

Other performers include Ozuna, Boza, Gerardo Ortiz, Los Angeles Azules, Sofia Reyes and Colombian singer Esteman. Artists with the most award nominations include Bad Bunny with 10 nominations, Jhay Cortez with eight nominations and Rauw Alejandro, Karol G and J Balvin with seven nominations.

The awards show will be hosted by international actors Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente.

