How to Watch Law & Order Season 21 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Welcome back Law & Order. The show, which hasn't aired new episodes in 12 years, makes its return on Thursday.

Law & Order may have taken a 12-year hiatus, but that doesn't mean it is any less powerful or interesting. 

How to Watch Law & Order Season 21 Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream Law & Order Season 21 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first episode of season 21, an investigation in to the murder of a notorious entertainer takes place, while a dispute over throwing out a confession creates a rift in the District Attorney's office.

Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi star in this reboot. The characters’ personalities and power dynamics become clear quickly, but the focus continues to be on the cases.

Dick Wolf's Law & Order is the second longest-running drama series in the history of television. The series premiered in 1990 and ran 20 seasons before returning in 2022. 

Law & Order's unique format of police procedural and legal drama is known for its ripped-from-the-headline stories. Set and filmed in New York City, the first half is a murder investigation and apprehension of a suspect by NYPD detectives, while the second half is the prosecution of the defendant by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Law & Order Season 21 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
