How to Watch Law & Order: SVU Mother Knows Best Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USA Network presents the Law & Order: SVU Mother Knows Best marathon on Sunday afternoon.

What better way to celebrate Mother's Day then by watching a Law & Order SUV marathon?

How to Watch: Law & Order: SVU Mother Knows Best marathon Today:

Date: May 8, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Law & Order: SVU Mother Knows Best marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If the crime drama is your cup of tea then this is the best day yet, as you can catch 13 straight episodes of the show starting at 5 pm ET on Sunday.

The long running show has now been on air for 23 years. It was the first spin off of Law & Order and has now been on television longer than the original.

Sunday the fans get their opportunity to sit in front of the tv and do what everybody does best, bing a tv show.

The show that stars Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T and Richard Belzer, among others, has been going strong as one of the most recognizable television shows airing today.

The show is focused on the main characters trying to solve crimes that are focused on victims of sexual abuse, rape, as well as cases involving children.

Check out some of the best episodes on Sunday starting at 5:00 pm ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

