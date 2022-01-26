Skip to main content

How to Watch Let's Make a Deal: S13 E89: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Season 13 has been full of amazing prizes and hilarious costumes. Wednesday's episode will be no different.

In this new episode of the popular game show, contestants will get chances to win prizes that include cash, cars and vacations.

How to Watch Let's Make a Deal: S13 E89 Today:

Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream Let's Make a Deal: S13 E89 on fuboTV

In this updated version of "Let's Make a Deal" hosted by comic, singer and actor Wayne Brady, contestants -- often dressed in a wide variety of original costumes -- will compete for money and prizes by striking wacky deals.

Jonathan Mangum is the show's announcer and Monty Hall, the best-known host of the earlier version of the show is among the new show's creative consultants. The program won a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in 2014 for "30,000 Reasons to Love Me," composed by Cat Gray and performed by Wayne Brady.

The format of "Let's Make a Deal" involves selected members of the studio audience, referred to as "traders," making deals with the host. In most cases, a trader will be offered something of value and given a choice of whether to keep it or exchange it for a different item.

"Let's Make a Deal" is an American television musical comedy variety-game show that originated in the United States in 1963 and has since been produced in many countries throughout the world. The program was created and produced by Stefan Hatos and Hall, the latter serving as its host for nearly 30 years.

Regional restrictions may apply.

