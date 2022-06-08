The hit 1980s show 'Let’s Make a Deal' is back in primetime for a special on CBS on Wednesday night.

Wayne Brady brings Let’s Make a Deal into primetime today with a special twist. It is a costume party as everyone is dressing up to make an impression and try to win $50,000 today on the hit game show. Let’s Make a Deal has been an iconic show since the 1980s, with classic scenarios like the Monty Hall Problem, quickie deals and so much more.

How to Watch Let's Make a Deal Primetime, Special today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

In the past, this show was hosted and presented by Monty Hall, Bob Hilton and Billy Bush before being taken over by Wayne Brady.

Brady rose to fame on Whose Line is it Anyways? and his stand-up comedy. Brady has hosted this show since 2009 with primetime specials and the traditional show during the day.

Let’s Make a Deal has been a variety game show for years, featuring music, games, shenanigans and costumes for years. That is one of the things the show is most known for: the audience and contestants dressing up in costumes.

This new version of Let’s Make a Deal started in 2009 and has made some adjustments over the years. In 2020, they started having audience members and contestants participate both in person and virtually, as well as in pods.

Pick a door, any door: Who is going to leave this special with $50,000 in their bank account and a lifetime of memories with host Wayne Brady on Let’s Make a Deal?

