National Geographic presents a new series called Life Below Zero: First Alaskans premiering on Monday night at 8pm EST

National Geographic's beloved series Life Below Zero is expanding for a second time and this time it will explore how the native people of Alaska live.

How to Watch: Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: National Geographic

Live Stream Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Series Premiere: Get a free trial of fuboTV

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans follow new Alaska Natives as they use different techniques and methods passed down from generation to generation in order to thrive in the brutal environments. Indigenous Alaskans walk in two worlds: one of tradition and another of 21st-century challenges according to tvinsider.com.

The show will introduce the audience to Jody Potts-Joseph and her family who live off the land on the Yukon River, Marvin Agnot whose days are dictated by tides, the Apassingok family who survive on what the Berin Sea provides, Joel Jacko and his self-reliant family, and Steven Strassburg who teaches his seven kids ancient survival methods according to tvinsider.com.

It is a fascinating look into what it takes to survive in the brutal environment in Alaska. If you love survival shows and how people from other parts of the world, or in this case the US, get through their everyday lives then this is a must-watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.