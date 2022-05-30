Skip to main content

How to Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

National Geographic presents a new series called Life Below Zero: First Alaskans premiering on Monday night at 8pm EST

National Geographic's beloved series Life Below Zero is expanding for a second time and this time it will explore how the native people of Alaska live.

How to Watch: Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: National Geographic

Live Stream Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Series Premiere: Get a free trial of fuboTV

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans follow new Alaska Natives as they use different techniques and methods passed down from generation to generation in order to thrive in the brutal environments. Indigenous Alaskans walk in two worlds: one of tradition and another of 21st-century challenges according to tvinsider.com.

The show will introduce the audience to Jody Potts-Joseph and her family who live off the land on the Yukon River, Marvin Agnot whose days are dictated by tides, the Apassingok family who survive on what the Berin Sea provides, Joel Jacko and his self-reliant family, and Steven Strassburg who teaches his seven kids ancient survival methods according to tvinsider.com.

It is a fascinating look into what it takes to survive in the brutal environment in Alaska. If you love survival shows and how people from other parts of the world, or in this case the US, get through their everyday lives then this is a must-watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: National Geographic
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period of game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes Game 7

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Series Premiere

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 16, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar (1) reacts after being injured while stealing second base against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Villar stayed in the game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) is congratulated by catcher Riley Adams (15) and first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) is congratulated by catcher Riley Adams (15) and first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Mets

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Golf Championships: Individual National Championship

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy