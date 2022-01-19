Skip to main content

How to Watch Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth season of Life Below Zero: Next Generation premieres on Tuesday night.

The fourth season of Life Below Zero: Next Generation will premiere Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

How to Watch Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: National Geographic

Live Stream: You can stream Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show follows individuals who have left their normal lives behind to live off the grid in Alaska. It is a spinoff of the original Life Below Zero show, which has aired for 17 seasons, also on National Geographic.

Among the cast members of the show are the Roach family, which consists of Chevie Roach and wife Sonta Hamilton, as well as the couple's three children. They live in Shageluk, a town of 83 people in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area that Chevie is the mayor of. Other people who appear on the show are Johnny Rolfe and his dog Java, Alex Javor, Kaleb and Brittany Rowland and their two children and the Morse family, the youngest couple on the show.

Tuesday's episode is titled "Clean Shot" and is two hours long.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: National Geographic
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
