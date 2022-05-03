Skip to main content

How to Watch Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

HGTV premieres a new show in Lil Jon Wants to Do What? on Monday night.

HGTV is known for its renovation shows and Monday night it brings another new idea when rapper and producer Lil Jon tries his hand at bringing a new look to people's homes in Lil Jon Wants to Do What?

How to Watch Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

Live Stream Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lil Jon joins designer Anitra Mecadon in helping people turn what they feel is a boring space and turn it into a new exciting addition to their house.

Lil Jon wants to use his energy to bring life to the spaces and the show will introduce his unconventional ideas.

In the first episode entitled "Concrete and Cognac," Lil Jon and Mecadon make big plans to turn a couple's scary basement into a sophisticated club. While the space needs an update, the homeowners are hesitant to go with the musician's larger-than-life ideas that include a VIP lounge and neon decor.

It is his wild ideas that should make this a must-watch for fans that are looking for a new spin on the renovation genre tv show.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

