How to Watch The Little People, Big World Season Premiere

The Season 23 Premiere of Little People, Big World will show tension between Matt and Zach as the future of Zach's family is discussed.

Little People, Big World will return to TLC tonight for the Season 23 premiere.

How to Watch Little People, Big World Season Premiere Today:

Date: May 17, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TLC

Live Stream the Little People, Big World Season Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show follows the Roloff family and the business they all take part in; the family farm. The difference displayed in this show from a more traditional family farm is that three of the six original Roloff family members live with dwarfism.

When the show began years ago, it highlighted the four Roloff children helping out around the farm while Matt and Amy Roloff ran it despite their small stature. The business grew in popularity bringing people from all over the country to visit the farm which helped it to grow tremendously.

As the oldest children, Jeremy and Zach, who are twins married off and began having families of their own, the family business began to evolve.

In a sneak peak of the premiere, Zach Roloff, 32, can be seen expressing his interest in purchasing 30 acres of land from his father to move his growing family into an already dwarf-friendly home for he and his children. Matt does not seem willing to accept the offer and tries to negotiate which upsets and offends Zach.

Tune in tonight to see what unfolds and whether or not Zach and his family will be making his childhood home his own.

Regional restrictions may apply.