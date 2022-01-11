Skip to main content

How to Watch Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Catch the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff on TLC on Monday at 9:30 p.m.

The 90 Day Fiance spinoff Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere on Monday night at 9:30 p.m. ET, right after another new spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres.

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik star in this show. The two met when Loren went to Israel on her Birthright trip, where she met the Ukrainian Alexei. The two have appeared on numerous shows in the 90 Day Fiance universe, which has documented their relationship and their growing family.

This new show begins with Alexei making a trip to Israel for a wedding, leaving Loren alone with the couple's 14-month-old child Shai for a week while Loren is pregnant with the couple's next child.

And while Alexei claims to just be attending a wedding, Loren believes he added extra time onto his trip to party in Israel, something that upsets her as she's left alone for a week in the midst of her second pregnancy.

