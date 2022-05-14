How to Watch Love & Marriage: D.C Premiere

Coming off her run on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique Samuels along with her husband Chris Samuels join a batch of more mature, varied couples as they explore their relationships in the nation's capital in Love & Marriage: D.C. The couples showcase their city and relationships in a more realistic look at love, marriage and their relationships in one of the richest and most historic cities in the world.

The new series, spinning off of The Real Housewives premieres today with Love & Marriage: D.C:

Monique made her fame as a reality TV star after leaving school early to pursue a music career. Chris is a former NFL player that played for the Washington Commanders.

Chris was an offensive tackle who made six Pro Bowls in the NFL and was an All-American in college with Alabama, where he coached for a few years after retiring from playing.

Monique was a main cast member from season two through five before leaving to star in this show after getting what she called, “reality TV PTSD.”

The rest of the cast features D.J. Quicksilva and Ashley Silva, James and Erana Tyler and other guest appearances and friends, as well as the couple's kids.

This show is going to be more “real” as they are filming in their actual homes, real locations and break the rules of TV filming behind-the-scenes moments to show the audience.

