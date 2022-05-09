Skip to main content

How to Watch Love Match Atlanta Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bravo brings a new series to the small screen on Sunday night with Love Match Atlanta.

Think finding the right person is hard, try being a matchmaker whose job it is to find you that special someone.

How to Watch: Love Match Atlanta Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 8, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bravo

Live Stream Love Match Atlanta Series Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bravo's new series Love Match Atlanta dives deep into the world of matchmaking in the ATL. Premiering Sunday, the show will chronicle the personal and professional lives of five of the city's hottest matchmakers: Ming Clark, Joseph Dixon, Kelli Fisher, Tana Gilmore and Shae Primus. They help Atlanta's high-profile singles find love.

The show will expose the cutthroat nature of some of the cities top matchmakers as they look to attract clients to their business. They can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars, which makes their business tough and stressful.

The matchmakers are friends, but also will do anything they can to make money. That builds tension between each other as they fight for clients and look to prove that they are the best one out there.

This is an inside look at what each person will go through to make sure they are the one that sits at the top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Love Match Atlanta Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Bravo
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

