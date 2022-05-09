Think finding the right person is hard, try being a matchmaker whose job it is to find you that special someone.

How to Watch: Love Match Atlanta Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 8, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bravo

Bravo's new series Love Match Atlanta dives deep into the world of matchmaking in the ATL. Premiering Sunday, the show will chronicle the personal and professional lives of five of the city's hottest matchmakers: Ming Clark, Joseph Dixon, Kelli Fisher, Tana Gilmore and Shae Primus. They help Atlanta's high-profile singles find love.

The show will expose the cutthroat nature of some of the cities top matchmakers as they look to attract clients to their business. They can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars, which makes their business tough and stressful.

The matchmakers are friends, but also will do anything they can to make money. That builds tension between each other as they fight for clients and look to prove that they are the best one out there.

This is an inside look at what each person will go through to make sure they are the one that sits at the top.

