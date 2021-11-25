Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Turkey day is not complete without this year's 95th anniversary of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
    Author:

    The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a holiday staple since its inception. The first broadcasted parade was in 1932 and was actually captured on the radio, leaving the audience to use their imagination to envision the action.

    The parade started out as a Christmas Parade before transitioning to Thanksgiving and wasn't broadcasted on television until 1946. This year will be the 95th anniversary of the annual tradition. 

    How to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This year, the parade will feature 28 floats from companies all across the country. NBC is getting in on the action with a Peacock float. Disney is also adding to the festivities with a cruise ship. There are 15 oversized balloons featuring the Mandalorian star Grogu and Snoopy.

    According the NBC, the only thing that will be different this year is that all people marching, on floats, or performing will need to be fully vaccinated.

    You will not want to miss this grand event that will kick off your Thanksgiving Day with a smile. Be sure to tune in live and watch until the end to catch a glimpse of Santa. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    9:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15230557
    entertainment

    How to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    2 minutes ago
    josh-allen
    SI Guide

    NFL’s Thanksgiving Schedule Leaves Room for Elite Women’s Hoops

    2 minutes ago
    Golf Course
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch Joburg Open, First Round

    4 hours ago
    golf rory mcilroy
    Asian Tour Golf

    How to Watch Blue Canyon Championship, First Round

    8 hours ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Clara at Fresno State in College Basketball

    8 hours ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    8 hours ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fresno State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    8 hours ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball

    9 hours ago
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy