Turkey day is not complete without this year's 95th anniversary of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a holiday staple since its inception. The first broadcasted parade was in 1932 and was actually captured on the radio, leaving the audience to use their imagination to envision the action.

The parade started out as a Christmas Parade before transitioning to Thanksgiving and wasn't broadcasted on television until 1946. This year will be the 95th anniversary of the annual tradition.

How to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

This year, the parade will feature 28 floats from companies all across the country. NBC is getting in on the action with a Peacock float. Disney is also adding to the festivities with a cruise ship. There are 15 oversized balloons featuring the Mandalorian star Grogu and Snoopy.

According the NBC, the only thing that will be different this year is that all people marching, on floats, or performing will need to be fully vaccinated.

You will not want to miss this grand event that will kick off your Thanksgiving Day with a smile. Be sure to tune in live and watch until the end to catch a glimpse of Santa.

