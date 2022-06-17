Skip to main content

How to Watch Making Modern With Brooke and Brice Season Two Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Magnolia Network brings back Making Modern With Brooke and Brice for season two and you can catch the premiere on Friday night

Married couple Brooke and Brice Gilliam are back for season two fo their show Making Modern With Brooke and Brice.

How to Watch Making Modern With Brooke and Brice Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: June 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Magnolia Network

Live Stream Making Modern With Brooke and Brice Season Two Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The two are based out of Nashville, TN and they use their skills as designers and builders to redesign houses to help bring a modern look to their clients.

According to nashvillelifestyles.com as if that wasn’t enough, their talent and reputation for creating beautiful spaces together caught the attention of none other than Chip and Joanna Gaines, and in 2021 season one of their own design show, Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, aired on the Gaines’ Magnolia Network. But unlike their bosses, the Gilliams are quick to point out they don’t flip houses— instead, they customize homes so that their owners fall in love with them all over again. It’s not just a great business model; it makes for happy-tears-inducing TV.

The two made lots of happy customers in season one and season two should be no exception.

The two are back with the season two premiere and you can catch it on Magnolia Network at 8 pm EST.

Regional restrictions may apply.

