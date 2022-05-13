Mama June: Road to Redemption stream: Watch online, TV channel

WeTV brings us a new season of Mama June: Road to Redemption with its premiere on Friday night.

How to Watch Mama June: Road to Redemption Season Premiere Today:

Date: May 13, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: WeTV

Live Stream Mama June: Road to Redemption Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The series follows Mama June as she tries to remain sober after admitting herself into rehab for drug addiction.

She and her husband both went into the rehab facility at the end of season four and have reportedly remained sober since getting out.

Season six explores her trials of trying to reconcile with her two daughters Lauryn "Punpkin" Efirda and Alana Thompson who is better known as Honey Boo Boo.

Pumpkin has been dealing with trying to take care of her own child and Honey Boo Boo in the absence of Mama June and it is starting to take a toll on her marriage to Josh Efird.

Will Mama June be able to get back into their lives and take some of the pressure off her eldest daughter?

Find out when the new series drops on WeTV starting on Friday night at 10 pm EST.

Regional restrictions may apply.